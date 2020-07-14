Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with Heartbreaking Post, Shares Dil Bechara BTS Pics

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara, took to social media to shares some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set.

The pictures see Mukesh and Sushant sharing some light moments on the set of Dil Bechara. In one of the pictures, Mukesh can be seen fixing Sushant's helmet and instructing him about a scene as they share a hug, while the other one has them arm wrestling. In a few others, they can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi. There are some candid moments too.

Sharing the pictures, Mukesh penned a heartbreaking caption. He wrote, "Ek mahina ho gaya aaj...ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today. Now I will never get a call from you).”

Recently, Mukesh Chhabra has said that Sushant used to be his stressbuster while shooting "Dil Bechara". Talking about his friendship with Sushant, Mukesh said: "We actually used to always be (each) other's stress buster. Whenever we used to get an opportunity we used to dance and sing on set."

Mukesh also opened up about going on bike rides with the late star.

He said: "Our film actually has this bike that belongs to Manny (Sushant's character), and it has a sidecar. So, we used to keep singing songs from the movie and take the bike for a spin. The weather in Jamshedpur was unpredictable, and it would suddenly rain. We loved running out in the rain like small kids."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It also marks Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. The film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.

Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project. Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on an OTT platform on July 24.

(with inputs from IANS)