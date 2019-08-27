Take the pledge to vote

Mukesh Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Memorable Songs by the Singer

On his 43rd death anniversary, lets take time out to remember the legendary singer Mukesh, who sang iconic songs like 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai,' 'Awaara Hoon' and many more.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Mukesh Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Memorable Songs by the Singer
Image of Mukesh, courtesy of @bollywoodirect/Instagram
Legendary singer Mukesh Chand Mathur, popularly known as Mukesh has given Bollywood several memorable songs that are still fresh in the memory of people. He has sung around 1,300 songs, with one of the most popular being Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mei. Mukesh was popular as being the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar. The singer died on August 27, 1976 after suffering a heart attack but he is still immortal among people with his memorable songs.

On Mukesh's 43rd death anniversary, here are 5 memorable songs by the ace singer.

Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mei from Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee, the song is regarded to have been a masterpiece by lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The song is sung by Mukesh Lata Mangeshkar and music is composed by Khayyam. The song was originally created by Khayaam for an unreleased film made in 1950 by Chetan Anand.

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from Anand (1971)

The male version of the song is sung by Mukesh and is picturised on Rajesh Khanna. It is considered to one of the favourite songs of Rajesh Khanna. The lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh and Salil Choudhury.

Awaara Hoon from Awaara (1951)

The song picturised on and directed by Raj Kapoor and sung by Mukesh. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Shailendra and immediately after the release the song Awaara Hoon struck became famous among people from various classes and background all over India and beyond.

The song became so popular that it led to the creation of localised version of the song in Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, China and Romania. In China, both the song and the film were said to be Chairman Mao's favourites. In a poll conducted by BBC in May 2013, the song was rated as the second-greatest Bollywood song of all time.

Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972)

Penned by Santosh Anand and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai is sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar. The song is picturised on Nanda and Manoj Kumar.

Sawan Ka Mahina from Milan (1967)

The song picturised on Sunil dutt and Nutan, Sawan Ka Mahina is sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar and is penned b Anand Bakshi. The music was given by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal.

