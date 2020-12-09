Mukesh Khanna Condemns Saif Ali Khan's Apology: 'Laxmmi Bomb Didn't Explode, Another Attack was Launched'

In a recent interview, actor Saif Ali Khan said that his upcoming film Adipurush was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan. The actor faced severe backlash for his comments, post which he issued an apology statement. However, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna disapproves of his apology questioning the intent of the film.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Khanna said that unknowingly filmmakers have been targeting and attacking religious sentiments of people. He also took a dig at Akshay Kumar's recently released film, Laxmmi. 'Laxmmi Bomb phata nahin, ek aur hamala bol diya gaya,' he wrote in the caption of the video.

Talking about Saif taking up the role of Ravana, he wrote, "Saif Ali Khan said in this interview that it will be very interesting for him to play the character of Lankesh Ravana in the film "Adipurush". In it, Ravana will not be shown evil but human and kind. In that Sita Haran will be justified. Do not know why Saif feels that it is so easy. Lankesh is not a ball that you want to spin with your bat. Should I call it naivety or foolishness!"

He alleged that the 'makers are playing with the faith of crores of Indians in the country.' "Should I call it the audacity of the director producer who calls himself an intellectual, who still has a desire to make such films," he added.

Meanwhile, Said Ali Khan in his clarification said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement."

"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."