Mukesh Khanna Feels Tiger Shroff Unfit to Play Shaktimaan, Palak Tiwari Uses Baby Brother for Workout

Mukesh Khanna is reportedly in the process of reviving Shaktimaan with a contemporary sequel. Fans have suggested names of popular actors who can play the superhero in the new version, including action star Tiger Shroff. However, Mukesh is not convinced. He feels that Tiger doesn't have the spiritual face that is needed to play the character.

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has shared a video of daughter Palak demonstrating her upper body exercise routine using her son Reyansh. The teenager uses her baby brother as substitute for weights as works her biceps and upper back.

A few days after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra hinted that he was missing Mahira Sharma amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a "wedding card" of the two is going viral now. Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends but their close bond has often been the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling paid an emotional tribute to actor Alan Rickman in a social media post recently. Rickman played fan-favorite Snape in all eight of the Harry Potter films. In 2016, Rickman passed away at 69 after suffering a minor stroke, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

The makers of Extraction dropped the movie’s trailer on April 7. While the preview clip has made Chris Hemsworth fans happy, netizens couldn’t resist making memes and exchanging banter over some snippets.

