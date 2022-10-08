Mukesh Khanna on Adipurush: If You Use Hindu Characters, Show Them Respect Like They Do in South Films

Ever since the trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush released, it has been facing a lot of criticism for poor VFX and for the look of the characters. The mythological film is based on the epic Ramayana where Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, Kriti is Sita and Saif is Ravana. Several celebrities and netizens have expressed their displeasure at how the characters look in the Om Raut directorial.

Now, actors Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan opened up about the changes made in Adipurush in a recent interview. For the unversed, both actors have played mythological characters in the television series Mahabharata. While Mukesh was Bhishma, Gajendra was Yudhishthir.

Sharing his thoughts, Mukesh told Times of India, “They made Kalyug as an interpretation of Mahabharata. But they never said they are replicating it. Epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata cannot be made with technology. Some people say, ‘Who are you to object when the Censor Board has passed it?’ Censor Board koi hamara mai baap nahi hai (not our guardian). It’s not a Supreme Court. Make 1000 stories, but do not make fun of our deities. Then your film will work. Look how Karthikeya 2 worked even when the boycott culture was here. If you use Hindu characters, show them respect like they do in the South films.”

Gajendra added, “Whenever Ram Leela happens, Ram is seen as Ram only. So while there is freedom of speech and expression, you cannot hurt anyone’s sentiments or cross lines. These filmmakers are toying with these characters, and they have failed each time. I have played about 150 characters in my four-decade-long career. So I believe, Lord Shiva should be shown as Shiva, Lord Vishnu should be shown as Vishnu. Likewise, Raavan has also been an integral character of our history. If you try to change his look and ambience, the audience will never accept it.”

