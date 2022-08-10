Mukesh Khanna Slammed For Saying 'If Girl Wants Sex, She's Running Dhanda': 'Sorry Shaktimaan, You're Wrong'

The internet is slamming Mukesh Khanna for his recent statements about women wanting to have sex. The actor, best known for his roles in Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, recently released a shocking video in which he passed his judgment about a woman’s character who is open about their sexual needs. Mukesh said that such women are not women but running a business.

Mukesh made the shocking statement in a video he shared on his YouTube channel. In the video, titled Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain? (Do such girls lure you as well), Mukesh was talking about social media comments in which users invite naive men with the intention to chat or have sex with them. He asked his fans not to be lured by such people for they might persuade people to send their nude pictures and use them for blackmail.

It was during the course that he made the shocking statements. Advising social media users to not fall in their trap, the actor said, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have sex with him, then she is not a girl, she is actually running a sex racket. Because a decent girl of a civilized society will never say such things).”

The statement was received with much flak from the internet. The said portion was shared on social media and several users slammed the actor for his statements. “Sorry Shaktimaan, this time you’re the one in the wrong here,” a user wrote. “Never meet your heroes, not even online,” added another.

“Arrey Shaktimaan, stop giving gyaan, go fight with Kilvish,” a third user wrote, referring to the villain in the popular Doordarshan show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here