Mukesh Khanna Takes Jibe at Sonakshi Sinha, Angrezi Medium Stars Watch Film Together Online

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, took a dig at actress Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti. But his co-star Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, has seemed to disagree with him and instead asked him to be empathetic toward the younger generation.

Read: Why Target Sonakshi Alone? Mahabharat Star Nitish Bharadwaj Asks Mukesh Khanna To Be Empathetic

Actor Irrfan had announced that Angrezi Medium which released on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak was re-released on a streaming platform. The film, which is currently being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP, was watched together by the Angrezi Medium squad.

Read: Irrfan, Radhika Madan Watch Angrezi Medium Together on Streaming Platform, See Pic

In a post on Instagram, actor Purab Kohli has said that he and his wife Lucy Payton and their two kids were detected with COVID-19 symptoms. He said his family came out of self-quarantine last week and they are no longer infected.

Read: Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London

Lockdown has provided us with the opportunity of learning new things while sheltering in place at home. It seems like pop star Justin Beiber has actually put the free time to use and learnt the fanchant to the popular South Korean boy band BTS. The Canadian singer can be seen lip-syncing to a background track that goes on to say the BTS fanchant.

Read: Justin Bieber Lip-syncs K-pop Band BTS' Fanchant, ARMY and Beliebers Go Gaga

Halle Berry has hit back after receiving negative comments about her son wearing heels, saying it is important to "laugh and have some compassion". Amid the coronavirus crisis, the actress has been isolating with her son Maceo and daughter Nahla. She posted a lighthearted video of her six-year-old son wandering the house in a pair of her heels -- which got mixed response from netizens.

Read: Halle Berry Trolled for Posting Picture of Her Six-year-old Son Wearing Heels, Shuts Down Haters

