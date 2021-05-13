Mukesh Khanna's Elder Sister Dies a Day After He Dismissed His Death Rumours

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna, who became the latest target of death rumours, shared a video on Wednesday, clearing the air. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, a day after he dismissed those rumours, his sister passed away due to congestion in the lungs. The actor took to social media to confirm the news.

He shared a picture with his family members and penned a heart-wrenching note alongside, saying that his sister defeated Covid in 12 days, but was defeated by lungs congestion.

“Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news of my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family. After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by lung’s congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Tearful salutations, emotional tribute!" read his note.

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to pay their condolences.

Tackling his own death rumours, the film and television actor had put out a video message on Wednesday to assure fans that he is perfectly alright and such false news should not be circulated. “I am perfectly alright. I have been asked to quash these rumours and I reproach people who spread such false news. This is the problem with social media. Your prayers are with me, so what can happen to me. Thank you so much for your concern, I have been receiving a lot of phone calls. So I thought I should tell my audience that I am perfectly alright," he said in the video.

Concerned fans of the actor had been tweeting to check if there was any truth to the rumours.

