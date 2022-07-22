Mukesh’s 99th Birth Anniversary: Most Memorable Songs of the Legendary Singer

Mukesh was one of the most iconic playback singers in our country. Born Mukesh Chand Mathur in Delhi on July 22, 1923, the singer has given us so many beautiful melodies which even the younger generation hums to date. The national-film award winner was known for lending voice to stars including Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, to name a few.

Mukesh debuted in the industry with the track from 1941 film, Nirdosh. However, it was Dil Jalta Hai To Jalne De from 1945 film Pehli Nazar that turned out to be his breakthrough playback singing. He further went on to give several hits and received accolades and appreciation. He has sung about 1,300 tracks in his long-spanning career.

Mukesh has also acted in films like Nirdosh, Adab Arz, Mashooka, Anurag and Mridula Rani. Here is a beautiful playlist of this incredible performer which can be termed as “evergreen.”

Here, we celebrate the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary playback singer by taking a look at some of his best and most unforgettable songs.

Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo (Teesri Manzil)

Starring Raj Kapoor and Nutan with lyrics by Shailendra and music by Shankar-Jaikishan, the song shows the protagonist urging all to avoid doing bad deeds, saying we all are answerable to God for out acts at the end of our lives. Suhana Safar (Madhumati)

We still hum this lively melody by Mukesh whenever we are out on a trip or enjoying the pleasing weather. The music is directed by Salil Chowdhury and the song’s video features Dilip Kumar taking a walk through nature. Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan (Mera Naam Joker)

One of the most iconic songs of all time, this track was a career-changing work for both Mukesh and actor Raj Kapoor. The music of the song is directed by Shankar-Jaikishan. Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye (Anand)

This one has some of the most heart-touching lyrics by Yogesh and music directed by Salil Chowdhury. In the context of the film, Anand (played by Rajesh Khanna) sings this song when he is missing the woman he loved but she is no longer with him. Chandan Sa Badan (Saraswatichandra)

This soulful song features Nutan and Manish in the lead role. The lyrics beautifully depict the appreciation of a woman’s beauty by her lover. The song is directed by Govind Saraiya and the music is given by Kalyanji Anandji. Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (Kabhie Kabhie)

This duet by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar is a perfect romantic song. The song won Mukesh the National Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer. It also fetched the award for Best Lyricist and Best Music to Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Khayyam, respectively.

