Mukkabaaz Actor Vineet Singh Finalised for Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh's star cast, as it stands now, includes the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha and Vineet Singh in lead roles. The film is currently being shot in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

February 26, 2019
After Prakash Jha was finalised to play a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming production Saand Ki Aankh, news comes from the makers who have revealed that actor Vineet Singh has been cast for a role in the upcoming biographical sports film. It will mark the directorial debut of Tushar Hiranandani.

Co-producers Reliance Entertainment shared the news on their Twitter handle, welcoming the Mukkabaaz actor on board. The film's star cast, as it stands now, includes the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha and Vineet Singh in lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. Vineet previously debuted with Kashyap in Mukkabaaz. The latter was the co-writer and director of the film, which marked Vineet's debut as a lead actor in Bollywood. Mukkabaaz was received well within certain pockets of the entertainment business.




Saand Ki Aankh, set in rural India, follows the life and times of India’s oldest sharpshooters, octogenarians Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The duo are popularly known as the ‘revolver dadis’ or 'shooter dadis' of Johri, Uttar Pradesh. Bhumi is playing the role of Chandro Tomar, while Taapsee is in the role of Prakashi Tomar.

After embracing controversy, initially, over its previous title Womaniya, Kashyap’s latest production Saand Ki Aankh, is sailing ahead, unfettered. The film is currently being shot in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Vineet Singh is currently involved in Netflix's TV Series Bard of Blood, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Bard of Blood has Emraan Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles. Bard of Blood is based on the eponymous 2015 fictional espionage thriller novel written by debutant author Bilal Siddiqi.

