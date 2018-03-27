GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mukkabaaz Star Zoya Hussain to Join Saif Ali Khan for Navdeep Singh's Next

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif, Zoya and actor Manav Vij.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mukkabaaz Star Zoya Hussain to Join Saif Ali Khan for Navdeep Singh's Next
Image courtesy: YouTube/a still from Mukkabaaz trailer
Zoya Hussain of Mukkabaaz fame will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in director Navdeep Singh's next untitled film. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif in the lead and he will be joined Zoya and actor Manav Vij.

Aanand said both Zoya and Manav are the perfect choices for the roles assigned to them.

"It is an absolute delight to have Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij on board for this film. Both are commendable actors and have a strong grasp over the core of their characters. Their approach towards prep work says it all," he said in a statement.

For their role in this upcoming film, Zoya learnt horse riding and Manav underwent a complete transformation for his part.

Manav is best remembered for his performances in movies such as Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri and Naam Shabana.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You