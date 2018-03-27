English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mukkabaaz Star Zoya Hussain to Join Saif Ali Khan for Navdeep Singh's Next
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif, Zoya and actor Manav Vij.
Image courtesy: YouTube/a still from Mukkabaaz trailer
Zoya Hussain of Mukkabaaz fame will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in director Navdeep Singh's next untitled film. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif in the lead and he will be joined Zoya and actor Manav Vij.
Aanand said both Zoya and Manav are the perfect choices for the roles assigned to them.
"It is an absolute delight to have Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij on board for this film. Both are commendable actors and have a strong grasp over the core of their characters. Their approach towards prep work says it all," he said in a statement.
For their role in this upcoming film, Zoya learnt horse riding and Manav underwent a complete transformation for his part.
Manav is best remembered for his performances in movies such as Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri and Naam Shabana.
