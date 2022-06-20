Mukta Barve Doesn’t Like This One Thing About Being An Actress

Marathi actress Mukta Barve will be seen delivering a power-packed performance in her upcoming project titled Y, which hits theatres on June 24. In a recent interview with News18, she opened up about what she doesn’t like about being an actor.

Mukta said that being an actor, she is constantly observed by her fans. She thinks that it is okay for them to be “close to us, but when they try to invade the personal space” of any actor, she tends to get angry.

She often experiences people sharing her number with fans, who start complimenting her. While she appreciates her fans, their timing is often wrong. While they do it out of love, sometimes people do it without looking at the time, she said.

She says that they don’t understand that she may have a different sort of mood. She may be angry, sad, or very happy, but it is her personal space and she doesn’t like anyone getting into it.

Her upcoming project Y has been directed by Ajay Suryakant Wadikar and bankrolled by Control N Production Private Limited. Mukta is set to be the protagonist in the movie. The actress was also greatly appreciated in her recent project Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe.

Mukta and Umesh teamed up after 8 years for this show and their characters became an integral part of the story. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience.

Mukta has won the best actress award at the Zee Marathi Mahagaurav awards. Mukta previously shared a photo of receiving the award from Karisma Kapoor. She thanked her whole team and also extended her appreciation to Zee Marathi.

