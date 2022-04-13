Mukta Barve Updates Fans On Her Next Project Based on Real-Life Story

Mukta Barve ticks all the boxes when it comes to delivering power-packed performances in the Marathi cinema and television industry. The actor will soon be seen charming the audience with her acting talent in an upcoming project titled Y.

Mukta has informed her fans about this project on Instagram. The Double Seat actor shared a photo in which half of her face is visible. She is giving determined and bold expressions. The film is inspired by a real-life story as mentioned in the poster.

Mukta’s fans have wished her all the best for her upcoming project. They were particularly captivated by the intense expressions showcased by the actor. Director Aditya Sarpotdar and actors Rutuja Bagwe and Ashwini Kasar also congratulated Mukta.

Y has been directed by Ajay Suryakant Wadikar and bankrolled by Control N Production private limited. Mukta will be enacting the lead role in this film.

Mukta’s acting was applauded in her recent project Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe. Mukta and Umesh Kamat teamed up after 8 years for this show. Their characters Dr Meera Desai and Dr Aadiraj Pathak became an integral part of the audience’s life.

Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe narrated how the two doctors separated 10 years ago due to some misunderstanding and then met again. Mukta and Umesh’s on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. Ajunahi Barsaat Ahe ended, paving way for the new serial Sundar Aamche Ghar.

Mukta has been endowed with the prestigious best actress award at the Zee Marathi Mahagaurav awards. Mukta shared a photo of receiving the award from Karisma Kapoor. Mukta extended a vote of thanks to Zee Marathi. She also thanked her whole team behind the film Jogwa directed by Rajeev Patil.

Jogwa was a big hit. Rajeev Patil received accolades for the deft handling of the subject.

