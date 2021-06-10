Mukul Chadda Hopes to Escape Typecasting with Sunflower

Actor Mukul Chadda, who awaits the release of the crime comedy Sunflower, says that the web series will help him escape typecasting.

He says, “I get offered banker type roles very often or corporate job kind of roles because of my background perhaps and I am trying very hard to break that stereotyping or typecasting and Sunflower fortunately is one of those roles which is very different from the kinds of roles that I get, so I am very grateful to the directors for having offered me that part."

The show also features Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Mukul says, “I would say this is one of the wonderful things about Sunflower is that there are such wonderfully talented actors that one got to work with and who are a part of this big project. It’s really been a treat to work with all of them."

He adds, “In fact, if I have any regrets it’s that I didn’t get enough scenes with a lot of people who I have loved watching on screen and who I would love to do more scenes with. I think with Sunil Grover and Girish Kulkarni I had these fleeting moments and I wish I had more. In fact, most of my scenes are with Ranvir Shorey and Radha Bhatt who plays Mrs Ahuja and Ashwin Kaushal who plays Mr Kapoor. There is also something very nice about the fact that I have a lot of scenes with these three characters because I think on set it allowed us to develop a real equation between the characters."

He also believes that there are more interesting opportunities on digital platform than in Bollywood. “I would say right now because there is so much content being made for OTT platforms, there is a lot of work going around for a lot of actors and in that sense it is probably a little easier to get work for those platforms right now. It is a golden period for everybody associated with content creation in that sense. I will also add that because web shows in particular have no restrictions on length, the projects tend to be longer, the storytelling tends to be longer, you do find that there are a lot more interesting parts for many characters within a single show, as opposed to in a film when it is typically about a protagonist’s journey."

Sunflower will stream on Zee5 on June 11.

