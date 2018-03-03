GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mulan: Disney Shifts Live-Action Remake to March 2020

Directed by Niki Caro, the movie will star Chinese singer-actor Liu Yifei, who is also known as Crystal Liu. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on November 2 this year.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
Mulan: Disney Shifts Live-Action Remake to March 2020
Image: A still from Mulan
Los Angeles: Disney has announced that it has postponed the live action remake of "Mulan" to March 2020.

Directed by Niki Caro, the movie will star Chinese singer-actor Liu Yifei, who is also known as Crystal Liu. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on November 2 this year.

A team of casting directors had visited five continents and saw nearly 1,000 candidates for Disney's retelling of the classic 1998 animated musical hit, reported Variety.

Disney has also made other changes to its release calendar, including moving up the release of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War by a week to April 27, 2018. The company also announced that its untitled Christopher Robin projected will be officially called "Christopher Robin".

It has also removed "Noelle", which was earlier titled "Nicole" and will feature Anna Kendrick as a female Santa Claus, from the its calendar. It had been set for November 8, 2019 release.

On the Marvel front, Disney moved up an untitled film to July 31, 2020 from a previous date of August 7, 2020. It also carved out dates for six other untitled Marvel movies: May 7, 2021; July 30, 2021; Nov. 5, 2021; Feb. 18, 2022; May 6, 2022; and July 29, 2022.

