Mulgi Zali Ho Fame Shweta Ambikar Exchanges Vows With Marathi Director Ameya Gore

Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho fame Shweta Ambikar tied the knot with director Ameya Gore on Monday at a private ceremony in Mumbai attended by close friends, relatives, and family members. The newlyweds have shared pictures of their wedding on social media. Congratulations and best wishes have been pouring in for them for a happy married life.

Both Shweta and Ameya have shared pictures of their wedding ceremony on Instagram as they sought the blessings of their well-wishers. Their fans are also showering their love in the comment section of the posts.

Both Shweta and Ameya were dressed in traditional Marathi attire for their wedding ceremony. They got married as per the rituals of a Marathi-style wedding. Music composer duo Ajay-Atul also graced their wedding venue and blessed the couple. They also sang their hit songs and entertained everyone at the wedding venue.

According to reports, Ameya and Shweta met each other at National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. They became friends and their friendship later turned into love. Ameya and Shweta have known each other for many years.

Ameya is a writer and director. He has also acted in some plays. He also runs his drama academy. Shweta Ambikar is originally from Pune. Shweta, who loves acting, has taken acting lessons from Lalit Kala Kendra, Pune.

Ameya and Shweta are currently running Tree Theatre Academy in Mumbai. The academy is providing acting classes to all those who are between 3 years to 60 years.

