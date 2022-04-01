Mulgi Zali Ho Tops Marathi TRP Charts, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Second

The television rating points (TRP) report of Marathi shows for week 12 is out, and Mulgi Zali Ho has topped the list with 2.3 ratings. Sharvani Pillai, Kiran Mane, Divya Pugaonkar, and Yogesh Sohoni play the lead characters on the show. Suzana Ghai, Hemant Ruprell and Ranjit Thakur produce it under the banner of Panorama Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

On the second spot is Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta with 2.1 ratings. The serial is produced by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare under the banner of Kothare Vision. The show is loosely based on the Bengali show Ke Apon Ke Por.

Next is Sahkutumb Sahaparivar with 2.0 ratings. This serial, on the third spot this week, is a remake of the Tamil serial Pandian Stores. It stars Sunil Barve and Nandita Dhuri-Patkar. The show is produced by Ranjit Thakur and Hemant Ruparel under the banner of Frames Production.

With 1.9 ratings, Lagnachi Bedi has captured the 4th position this week. This serial is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Sanket Pathak, Sayali Deodhar and Revati Lele form the cast of the show.

Lagnachi Bedi is a remake of the Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The plot revolves around a young IPS officer, who marries a woman to fulfil a promise he made to her dying father.

Phulala Sugandha Maticha is in the fifth position with 1.7 ratings. The show is an official adaptation of the Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum. Both shows are produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal under the banner Shashi Sumeet Productions.

