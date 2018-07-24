Rishi Kapoor: Why Can’t India & Pakistan Talk & Find Out a Solution of This Age-old Rivalry?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who visited the capital to promote his upcoming film Mulk, a courtroom drama about restoring the honour of a Muslim family accused of treason, on Monday, said that brotherhood is the need of the hour in the society."We should promote Brotherhood which is needed the most to end communal violence in India," Kapoor, who plays the head of a Muslim family in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, told reporters.The veteran actor further said that he feels fortunate to have witnessed the end of apartheid in South Africa and communism in Russia and China, before adding, "even North Korea and US sat down for delegation level talks; If they can solve their dispute, then why can't India and Pakistan? Why can't we also just sit and talk and find out the solution of this age-old rivalry? Are we always going to fight like this? he askedKapoor was here with the cast and crew of Mulk. The team also launched a specially conducted survey called 'My Mulk Survey' to understand the issues faced by Muslims in India.Mulk, which also features actors Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on August 3.(With IANS inputs)