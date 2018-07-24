English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rishi Kapoor: Why Can’t India & Pakistan Talk & Find Out a Solution of This Age-old Rivalry?
Rishi Kapoor was in the capital to promote his upcoming film Mulk.
Image: Twitter/ Rishi Kapoor
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who visited the capital to promote his upcoming film Mulk, a courtroom drama about restoring the honour of a Muslim family accused of treason, on Monday, said that brotherhood is the need of the hour in the society.
"We should promote Brotherhood which is needed the most to end communal violence in India," Kapoor, who plays the head of a Muslim family in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, told reporters.
The veteran actor further said that he feels fortunate to have witnessed the end of apartheid in South Africa and communism in Russia and China, before adding, "even North Korea and US sat down for delegation level talks; If they can solve their dispute, then why can't India and Pakistan? Why can't we also just sit and talk and find out the solution of this age-old rivalry? Are we always going to fight like this? he asked
Kapoor was here with the cast and crew of Mulk. The team also launched a specially conducted survey called 'My Mulk Survey' to understand the issues faced by Muslims in India.
Mulk, which also features actors Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on August 3.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
"We should promote Brotherhood which is needed the most to end communal violence in India," Kapoor, who plays the head of a Muslim family in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, told reporters.
The veteran actor further said that he feels fortunate to have witnessed the end of apartheid in South Africa and communism in Russia and China, before adding, "even North Korea and US sat down for delegation level talks; If they can solve their dispute, then why can't India and Pakistan? Why can't we also just sit and talk and find out the solution of this age-old rivalry? Are we always going to fight like this? he asked
Kapoor was here with the cast and crew of Mulk. The team also launched a specially conducted survey called 'My Mulk Survey' to understand the issues faced by Muslims in India.
Mulk, which also features actors Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on August 3.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
- Theunis de Bruyn Says Tough Grind Makes Colombo Century All the More Special
- Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus New Online Booking Date Revealed, Sales Start on 25th July
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...