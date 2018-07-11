English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Discrimination Against Muslim Community Was Big Reason for Me to Do Mulk: Taapsee
Taapsee's latest film "Mulk" centres around a Muslim family caught in a terror plot.
Image: Instagram/Taapsee
It is "very disturbing" to see a particular community being targeted in the country, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest film Mulk centres around a Muslim family caught in a terror plot.
The discrimination against the community was a big reason for her to take up the project, the 30-year-old said.
Referring to the politically charged climate in the country and the community being targeted, Pannu said, "It's very disturbing, I'll give you an example from my own life. My manager is a Muslim, my driver, my house help are Muslims."
"... my life is run by them. It's very disturbing to realise that a particular religion is being targeted," she told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is a courtroom drama that also features Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.
"This (the discrimination) was a big reason for me to do the film. (I thought) if someone has to stand up then I would like to take that responsibility," she said.
Sinha, who was also present at the event, said the team thought they were swimming against the tide when the film started out. But the positive response to the trailer has vindicated their stand.
"It's not about Hindu-Muslims, we have had these clashes before. It's such a diverse country, everybody has fought everybody. Hindus have fought Muslims, Sikhs have fought Hindus, Shias have fought Sunnis, Brahmins have fought Thakurs," he said while discussing his film.
Mulk is scheduled to releaseon August 3.
Also Watch
The discrimination against the community was a big reason for her to take up the project, the 30-year-old said.
Referring to the politically charged climate in the country and the community being targeted, Pannu said, "It's very disturbing, I'll give you an example from my own life. My manager is a Muslim, my driver, my house help are Muslims."
"... my life is run by them. It's very disturbing to realise that a particular religion is being targeted," she told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is a courtroom drama that also features Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.
"This (the discrimination) was a big reason for me to do the film. (I thought) if someone has to stand up then I would like to take that responsibility," she said.
Sinha, who was also present at the event, said the team thought they were swimming against the tide when the film started out. But the positive response to the trailer has vindicated their stand.
"It's not about Hindu-Muslims, we have had these clashes before. It's such a diverse country, everybody has fought everybody. Hindus have fought Muslims, Sikhs have fought Hindus, Shias have fought Sunnis, Brahmins have fought Thakurs," he said while discussing his film.
Mulk is scheduled to releaseon August 3.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Congress Man Files Complaint Against Netflix's Sacred Games for 'Insulting' Rajiv Gandhi
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed