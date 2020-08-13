Multi Starrer Comedy Show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ to Go On Air From August 31

A new comedy show is soon going to make its way to Star Bharat. The show titled Gangs of Filmistan will go on air from August 31. Ace comedian Sunil Grover will be seen playing the role of a don in the show. The concept of the show is that the don will be giving his house on rent but instead of charging money he will be asking his tenants to entertain him.

The cast of the show includes Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sunil revealed that all the money he makes from the show will go to charity. He also mentioned that all precautionary measures against the ongoing pandemic are being taken. “I have decided that whatever I earn from this show will be given to charitable trusts. The show is quite fun and will have me in a new role – that of a don, who will just sit and enjoy others performing. There is a lot of social distance planned for my character,” Sunil was quoted as saying.

He also mentioned that the show which will be aired from Monday to Friday will not have any live audience nor will there be any celebrity guests on the sets of the show.

Gangs of Filmistan has been created by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes.