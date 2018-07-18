Multiplexes and Cinema Halls in Hyderabad Ordered to Sell Food items at MRP

The Telangana government has promised multiplex and cinema halls with strict consequences if they are found selling packaged goods more than MRP to the customers.The Controller of Legal Metrology Department held a meeting with Multiplexes & Cinema theatre owners, and members from the canteen association and ordered them to sell eatables and water as per MRP, same as they are retailed outside. The department has made it compulsory from September 1st to print the price on the goods."Selling more than MRP is illegal. Unpacked items like Popcorn, Ice creams should not sold in Small, Medium, Big or Jumbo forms. Each and every item weight, measure should clearly be visible and also on the boards", the Controller of Legal Metrology Department, Akun Sabharwal said.The Controller has warned that if the theaters or multiplexes are found violating rules strong cases will booked and heavy penalty will be laid on them. The Legal Metrology Department conducted special raids, after receiving several complaints from the people about cinema halls charging more than MRP."Price and weight stickers are allowed till 24th of this month. From September 1st onward it is compulsory to print price on the goods", Akun Sabharwal added.The department has requested people to report violation of rules, if they find any, by calling on 180042500333 (toll-free) or whatsapping on 7330774444.