Mumbai Court Dismisses Kangana Plea Against Demolition Notice

Mumbai: A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic body’s 2018 notice for demolition of “unauthorised constructions” at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday. Judge L S Chavan on Tuesday dismissedthe “notice of motion” filed by the actor.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in 2018 issued a notice to the actor for demolishing “unauthorised constructions” at her residential apartment in Khar. Ranaut had challenged the demolition notice in the Dindoshi civil courtin January 2019.

She had alsorequested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment. The court had then ordered status quo till the hearing of Ranaut’s petition.

Judge Chavan, after hearing both the sides, dismissed the notice of motion filed by the actor, but gave her six weeks time to approach the Bombay High Court against the verdict. On September 9, the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut’s bungalow in the Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra calling them “unauthorised”.

Last month, the high court, in its order on Ranaut’s petition challenging the BMC’s action, had said it was a “mala fide act” done to cause substantial loss to the actress..