Mumbai Court Grants Bail to Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Drugs Case

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai in Drug Case after hearing their bail pleas today, reports news agency PTI. On Sunday the court remanded Singh and her husband, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following the seizure of drugs from their house, to judicial custody till December 4.

The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. The couple was produced before a magistrates court here Sunday afternoon.

NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search. This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

For the unversed, up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity — 20 kg or more — can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(with inputs from PTI)