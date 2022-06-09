Mumbai Crime Branch Interrogates Lawrence Bishnoi About Threat Letter to Salman Khan

The Mumbai City Crime Branch questioned convicted mobster Lawrence Bishnoi in the capital city of Delhi on Wednesday in connection with a threat letter sent to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. On Sunday, the handwritten note was discovered near Bandstand Promenade. While the Bandra (Mumbai) cops are probing the case, the crime branch is undertaking a parallel investigation.

The letter, according to reports, had a single paragraph warning Salman and his father Salim Khan of the same fate as recently killed singer Siddhu Moosewala. As per a report by The Indian Express, the threat letter read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga G.B L.B.” G.B. and L.B. are thought to be references to criminals Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following this, the Bandra police filed an FIR about the matter. Later, the Crime Branch Unit IX also started digging and piecing the evidence together. However, reports say that nothing substantial has been found yet.

According to reports, a Mumbai Police officer said that they were not sure who sent the letter, but as a possibility, a crime branch unit was sent to Delhi to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being held by Delhi Police in connection with an Arms Act violation.

He further said that the officers of the crime branch are currently returning to Mumbai after interrogating Bishnoi. They obtained some information, but nothing substantial about the threat letter has been disclosed thus far.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police suspected the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of being involved in the death threat. Bishnoi had previously threatened to kill Salman Khan when the actor was charged in the Black Buck poaching issue in Rajasthan in 1998.

As a precaution, security has been increased at Khan’s home in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West. The joint commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil also spoke with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and briefed him on the situation.

The Bishnoi gang notably came into the light following the assassination of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala.

