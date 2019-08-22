Mumbai Dance Group V Unbeatable Makes it to Semi-final of America's Got Talent

Mumbai based dance group V Unbeatable who gained massive popularity for their performance on the popular US reality show America's Got Talent season 14 has reached the semifinals of the show. Notably, the group has already been featured in Remo D'Souza's Dance Plus and the reality show India Banega Manch.

On Thursday morning, the official Twitter handle of America's GotTalent made the announcement that the Mumbai based group had reached the semifinals of the popular show. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "There's a reason they're called V unbeatable. They're going straight to Semifinals! #AGTResults."

There’s a reason they’re called @v_unbeatable. They’re going straight to Semifinals! #AGTResults — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 22, 2019

V Unbeatable shared the tweet and wrote, "Thank you everyone. We are going straight to semifinals because of your tremendous votes, love and blessings. Keep supporting us."

Thank You Everyone ❤️🙏🇮🇳 We are going straight to semifinals because of your tremendous votes , love and blessings . Keep Supporting Us . #AGT #AGTSemifinals https://t.co/JKVglznA35 — V Unbeatable India 🇮🇳 (@V_UNBEATABLE_) August 22, 2019

The group shared the news on Instagram as well. Sharing an image, dressed in blue, the group posted, "Just see the excitement level. It's all because of you guys once again thank you so much and keep supporting us to make history on America's Got Talent."

During the course of the show, the dance group from Mumbai has repeatedly made headlines with performances to such songs as Tattad Tattad from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, impressing judges Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell to reach the semifinals of the show.

The other acts to advance to the semi-finals include violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Light balance Kids, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, Chris Kläfford and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

