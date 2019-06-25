Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Doctor Files Complaint Against Kabir Singh Makers, Seeks Ban on Screening

Reportedly, a doctor from Mumbai has filed a complaint against the makers of 'Kabir Singh' for portraying the medical profession in wrong light.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Mumbai Doctor Files Complaint Against Kabir Singh Makers, Seeks Ban on Screening
A still of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali
Of all the things being talked about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh, Kapoor's charcater in the romance-drama film takes the cake. Reportedly, a doctor from Mumbai has filed a complaint against the makers of the film for showing the medical profession in the wrong light. The film has Kapoor playing an alcoholic doctor who falls for a junior medical student from his college and later takes to a life of drug abuse after the girl in the equation is married off to another man.

As reported by Timesnow.com, a Mumbai-based doctor has filed a complaint against the makers of the film for putting doctors in a bad light and has urged them to immediately stop screening the film. As claimed by the website, the Mumbai police and has also written a letter to the central Health Minister, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, State Health Ministry, and the Censor Board of Film Certification to stop the screening of Kabir Singh. The film indeed shows some problematic scenes where the character of Kapoor drinks and performs surgeries, among many other similar things that verge on medical misconduct or professional negligence.

Since its release on June 21, Kabir Singh has earned a cumulative Rs 88.37 crore at the Indian box office and is doing exceptionally well in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh emphasised on the growing popularity of the film when he pointed out that Kabir Singh raked in close to 18 crore on a working day, that is Monday. Directed by Sanddep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is expected to cross the 100 crore mark by the end of today, while fresh criticism also makes its way towards the film.

