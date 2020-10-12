MOVIES

Mumbai Grid Failure: Kangana Ranaut to Amitabh Bachchan, Celebs React to Powercut with Funny One-liners

Bollywood actors too shared memes and notes of positivity on the major power cut in Mumbai due to grid failure.

In an unusual situation, due to grid failure, a major power outage was reported in Mumbai on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout across financial capital, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Bollywood actors too shared memes and notes of positivity on the major blackout.

While actor Amitabh Bachchan asked everyone to keep calm, writing, "Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well," Kangana Ranaut shared a meme on Twitter featuring Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra.

Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system was reported with 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs being affected. An official said that restoration is under process and will take one hour. Power minister Nitin Raut reiterated the same. Amid the blackout, shares of Tata Power crashed by two percent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued helpline numbers in case of emergencies.

The local trains under Western Railway — between Church Gate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. The Central Railway (CR) that runs between CSMT and Kalyan has also been stopped. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure.

