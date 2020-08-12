Mumbai Man Harassed for Having Phone Number Almost Similar to Rhea Chakraborty's

An uncanny resemblance in phone number with actress Rhea Chakraborty has led to a Mumbai man facing abuse over calls for a week now, a Mumbai Mirror report has claimed.

After receiving a barrage of abusive calls, 32-year-old Sagar Surve, who works at an educational institution, has blocked close to 150 people on his phone and even switched off his device. The report says that Sagar and Rhea's phone numbers are just different in one digit and this has led to a case of mistaken identity.

Rhea's number was flashed by a news channel while revealing her calls details in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sagar's number and Rhea's differed by just one digit and led to confusion and later harassment over calls and messages.

About being abused by unknown callers, Sagar said, "I started receiving messages, voice calls and video calls on WhatsApp. People asked me to send them a photograph of myself when I told them that they were mistaken. I tried to ignore the calls but it only worsened over the next three days.”

Sagar finally had to block close to 150 callers and even switched off his phone. Now, Sagar is contemplating changing his number.

Rhea has been named as prime accused in an FIR filed by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father. The matter is now in the court and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case. Investigation is underway after the Dil Bechara actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.