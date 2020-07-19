Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Urges Rekha to Get Tested for Coronavirus

It’s been a week since a guard at Rekha’s bungalow tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Bollywood actress hasn’t gotten her Covid-19 test done yet. Now, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has requested Rekha to get the test done.

“Rekha is a big celebrity and she has a huge fan basem who care about her health. That’s why she should get the test done. She can get it done at any private place, there is no compulsion for test at BMC’s labs. All we want is her good health,” said Pednekar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed Rekha's bungalow in suburban Bandra after a security guard there tested coronavirus positive on June 12. The guard was working at the 65-year-old actress’ bungalow ‘Sea Springs’. Later, the security guard was hospitalised at the BMC's COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The BMC had also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area. As the bungalow was a standalone one, only a portion was sealed.

As per media reports, four other watchmen of the area were tested coronavirus after Rekha’s building’s watchman was tested positive. The other watchmen worked in bungalows close to Rekha's bungalow in the Bandstand area.