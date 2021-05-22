Mumbai Police and Ayushmann Khurrana Get Into Public Service Wordplay Over Covid-19 Protocols

Mumbai Police’s social media game has been on point for a while. They issued a public service announcement using Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s picture and films. They wrote, “Be ‘Zyada Savdhaan’ today to ensure everything is ‘Shubh Mangal’ every day. Meeting your ‘Dream Girl’ could cost you. So, don’t do this ‘Bewakoofiyan’. The message, obviously, started becoming viral.

Ayushmann spotted this and wanted to take the banter forward by endorsing the public service message to stay at home during the pandemic.

He commented on the Mumbai Police post by writing, “Sheher ke saare ‘Vicky Donor’. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki ‘Bewakoofiyan’ na karo 🙏 you will find enough time to meet your ‘Pyari Bindu’. Abhi time nahin hai ki hum ‘Nautanki Saala’ bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri ‘Bala’ se bachaayegi. Jai Hind 🙏"

Mumbai Police also used more filmi references to deliver their message regarding Covid protocols. The memes, intended to remind people to take precautions amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, featured dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kajol.

