Mumbai Police Arrest Delhi Resident for Allegedly Spreading Fake Theories on Sushant Case

The Mumbai Police have arrested a Delhi resident, who claims to be an advocate by profession, for allegedly spreading fake news in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Twitter account of the accused, identified as Vibhor Anand, has been suspended for violating the social media platform's guidelines.

He had made sensational and defamatory allegations on social media and concocted fake conspiracy theories in the death cases of Sushant and his former manager Disha Salian, police sources told NDTV.

The accused has been brought to Mumbai. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. The case was earlier being probed by the Mumbai Police but was later handed over to the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing other aspects of the case.

"A fake narrative started in the media that the Mumbai police did a bad job- we faced a lot of abuse. We were always sure of our investigation," NDTV quoted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as saying.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has also filed a defamation case against several social media users who alleged his involvement in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. Arbaaz filed the case in a civil court in Mumbai, and the court has directed defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants -- namely John Doe / Ashok Kumar -- to withdraw, recall or take down defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them.

The defamatory posts stated that the Arbaaz was arrested and taken into unofficial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of the investigation.