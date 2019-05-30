English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Police Arrest ‘Suspected Terrorists,’ They Turn Out to be Extras in Hrithik Roshan Film
The police was notified about the presence of two males roaming around in suicide bomber-like vest in the Vasai area.
The police was notified about the presence of two males roaming around in suicide bomber-like vest in the Vasai area.
On Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested two people in Palghar district on the suspicion of being terrorists but they turned out to be artists from a film being shot nearby. TV9 Gujarati tweeted the news with a photo and wrote, “After an hour-long search operation, Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film.”
As per a report in India Today, the police was notified about the presence of two males roaming around in suicide bomber-like vest in the Vasai area. They were seen strolling around and buying cigarettes. After some efforts, the police caught them but they were later identified as extras in a film with Hrithik and Tiger in the lead roles.
The India Today report says that the film’s production unit had to produce papers to get the actors released. They were recognised as Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20). However, they were still booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for creating panic in public.
Hrithik and Tiger are working together in director Siddharth Anand’s yet to be titled film.
While Tiger was recently seen in Student of the Year 2, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of Super 30 in July.
