Mumbai Police Charges Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters for Abetment of His Suicide After Rhea's Complaint

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others after the late actor's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

The case has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, reports the Indian Express.

In her police complaint, Rhea sought that an FIR be registered under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. Rhea accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

In the complaint, Rhea alleged that some WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka on June 8 were "extremely disturbing and disclose the commission of various offences”. She added that in these messages, Priyanka advised Sushant to take various medications controlled under the NDPS Act.

“It seems that as per my discussion with the deceased at the time, he had informed his sister that he would not be able to obtain the said medication without a prescription... Shockingly it has not come to light that his sister Priyanka had subsequently, on the same day, sent him a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, associate professor of cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi,” the complaint read. Rhea also accused Priyanka of molesting her.

In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, according to news agency PTI.