Mumbai Police Seeks Details of Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract with Yash Raj Films: Report

The Bandra police have reportedly sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contract Sushant Singh Rajput signed with the production house. The move comes after cops found some links that might help them investigate the professional rivalry angle in the actor's suicide case, according to Mid-Day.

So far the police have recorded the statements of 13 people in connection with the actor's death. On Monday, the statement of actress Rhea Chakraborty was also recorded over several hours. According to sources, she was asked about the actor's work life and whether he was facing any financial constraints.

"Her statement is going to be very crucial in the case to ascertain the reason behind his depression. The actress used to take him to the psychiatrist. He had stopped taking his medicines when he started to feel better a couple of months back," an officer said.

"We are trying to verify some information we have collected as part of the investigation. However, we haven't found anything related to professional rivalry yet," the officer added.

It is being reported that the police might also ask for similar details from other production houses with which Sushant worked in the past or had signed contracts for upcoming movies.

The statements of the actor's business manager Shruti Modi and his PR manager Radhika Nihalani have also been recorded. Shruti was with the actor from July 2019 to February 2020 and was part of the promotions of Chhichhore.

She has told the cops that the actor was working on a social service project — Nation For World. His manager further told the police that Rajput had another social service project in the pipeline — Genius Dropout — which was mainly for people who haven't succeeded in life.

According to Mid-Day, the Bandra police might also call director Shekhar Kapur to record his statement. Kapur was to work in the film Paani with Sushant, which was later shelved when the producers backed out.

