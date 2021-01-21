Mumbai Police Summon Kangana Ranaut in Defamation Case Filed by Javed Akhtar

Fresh trouble continues to mount for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The actor has been issued summons by Mumbai Police after Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against her. She has to be present at the Juhu Police Station on January 22, 2020.

Akhtar had filed a complaint in November 2020 alleging that the 'Queen' actor had made baseless and defamatory comments against him in TV interviews while speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. He also alleged that she made baseless remarks in her ongoing spat with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan by dragging his name. His lawyer had then sought action against Kangana Ranaut under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An Andheri magistrate court, meanwhile, had granted time to the Mumbai Police to file its reports after conducting due enquiry till February 1 2021. Hence as part of the inquiry, the actor's statement needs to be recorded, say sources from Mumbai Police