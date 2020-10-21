Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel on October 26, 27: Report

The Mumbai Police has summoned the Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27, reports ANI. The news agency, in a tweet, said, “Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut & her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday & Tuesday (Oct 26 & 27). FIR was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections incl 124A (Sedition).”

Ranaut and her sister have been accused of disrupting the communal harmony. On September 3, Ranaut had compared Mumbai with a Pakistan occupied state. She had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

On October 17, the actress took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of her Navaratri look this year while taking a sarcastic jibe at the state government.

"Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon," she captioned.

A Mumbai court has ordered the city police to investigate a complaint against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading communal hatred and falsehoods, officials said on Saturday.