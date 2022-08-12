Nude Photoshoot: Mumbai Police Visit Ranveer Singh's Residence to Issue Summons

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot was a big talking point last month. The actor broke the internet after baring it all for a photoshoot for a magazine. While it was loved by a lot of people, a certain section was not okay with it. A complaint was also filed by an NGO against the actor. Now, Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai police on August 22 for questioning in connection with the case over his nude photoshoot. A team from Mumbai Police reportedly visited the actor’s residence on Friday, August 12 to issue him summons.

Ranveer was, however, not at his residence and the police were told that he would be back on August 16, reports The Indian Express.

After an FIR at Chembur Police Station, a complaint was also filed with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women against Ranveer Singh for his nude photo shoot. Advocate Ashish Rai has said in the complaint that the nude photoshoot was done by actor Ranveer Singh, and it was circulated through social media. After which, an FIR was registered against the actor at Chembur police station under IPC and IT Act.

The complainant says that the way the pictures have been made viral through social media, it is definitely against the dignity of women and children. Therefore, keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, notice should be issued to actor Ranveer Singh on behalf of the commission, and this controversial photo should be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, a demand has also been made to the Women’s Commission to take action under suo motu cognizance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh found immense support from his industry colleagues and friends over this nude photoshoot row. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.

