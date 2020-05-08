Mumbai Police Thanks Hrithik Roshan for Providing Hand Sanitisers for Personnel

Mumbai Police has expressed their gratitude towards actor Hrithik Roshan after he contributed hand sanitisers for the police personnel. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the department has shared a picture in which one can see a person handing over a box full of sanitisers to a female police officer.

The tweet read, "Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation"

Retweeting the post, the Koi Mil Gaya actor wrote, "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty."

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor is currently quarantined with ex-wife Sussane Khan and sons Hridaan and Hrehaan in his apartment in Mumbai. He keeps sharing pictures of his routine during the lockdown and also ensures that he is creating awareness about the ongoing crisis.

