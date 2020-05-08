MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Thanks Hrithik Roshan for Providing Hand Sanitisers for Personnel

Mumbai Police Thanks Hrithik Roshan for Providing Hand Sanitisers for Personnel

Hrithik Roshan has donated hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel as an expression of gratitude during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:

Mumbai Police has expressed their gratitude towards actor Hrithik Roshan after he contributed hand sanitisers for the police personnel. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the department has shared a picture in which one can see a person handing over a box full of sanitisers to a female police officer.

The tweet read, "Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation"

Retweeting the post, the Koi Mil Gaya actor wrote, "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty."

Meanwhile, the actor is currently quarantined with ex-wife Sussane Khan and sons Hridaan and Hrehaan in his apartment in Mumbai. He keeps sharing pictures of his routine during the lockdown and also ensures that he is creating awareness about the ongoing crisis.

Recently, Hrithik shared an adorable video of his dog, Zane. In the video, one can see him sleeping on the floor with his feet up on the wall. The Super 30 actor captioned the post as, "Sit on wall and sleep on floor. Adding variety to his style. #zanechronicles"

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading