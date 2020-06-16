Mumbai Police to Probe 'Professional Rivalry' as Angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh has said in a statement issued on social media that Mumbai Police will also be looking into the 'professional rivalry' angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The young Bollywood star, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was 34 when he passed away.

Meanwhile, Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, has sought thorough investigation in the case of his relative's death.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Police Officer Brother-in-law Suspects Foul Play, Seeks a Thorough Probe

Anil issued a video on social media regarding the same and even wrote that since many media outlets are alleging that Sushant's suicide may be a case of clinical depression arising from professional rivalry, the investigation will not leave this aspect out. He wrote on Twitter on Monday evening, "While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too (sic)."

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's remains have been laid to rest in a crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. His family members, including his father KK Singh, flew from Patna for their son's last rites that were performed on Monday evening. Sushant's funeral was also attended by his friends and colleagues from the industry like Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Krystle D'Souza and others.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more