Mumbai Police's Humorous Twitter Exchange with R Madhavan Will Leave You In Splits

As the country bravely battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying their best to spread awareness and protect people from the deadly virus. In Mumbai, the police force asked citizens to use an emergency or essential service sticker on their vehicle to facilitate an easy flow of traffic. Mumbai Police have always been known for their humorous tweets with a humane touch. They also took it upon themselves to patiently brief people about which sticker to be used when, by answering all their queries on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One such query that left everyone in splits was when a twitter user asked about which sticker he should use if he decides to visit his girlfriend. The Mumbai police responded with the all-famous quote,“Distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her😔— Ashwin Vinod (@AshwinVinod278) April 22, 2021

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Ha ha ha very well put and I am sure equally well received. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/WAOuGdDCtK— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

We hope so too - it’s no ‘Rocketry’ after all. https://t.co/FL7EbGDckZ— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Mumbai Police’s filmi tweets have always found fans online and 3 Idiots actor R Madhavan also seems to have joined them. The actor applauded Mumbai Police’s response and wrote,“Ha ha ha, very well put and I am sure equally well received.”But little did he know that Mumbai Police will make a solid comeback that will lighten everyone’s mood. Referencing Madhavan's upcoming biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, they responded with this.Madhavan was last seen in the 2021 film Maara — a Tamil remake of the 2015 Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Malayalam film Charlie — alongside Shraddha Srinath. He will soon be seen in the biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Apart from playing the lead and producing the film, this project also marks Madhavan’s debut as a director.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here