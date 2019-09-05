Mumbai Rains: Bollywood Celebs Share Glimpses of Plight Caused by It

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain showers for the last few days. The commercial capital of the country came to a standstill on Wednesday, September 4, following incessant rains. Most low-lying areas in the city were water logged. Traffic in the metropolis was also largely affected.

Mumbai locals, the lifeline of the city, were also cancelled or were running late due to which commuters faced tremendous problem. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of the mayhem caused by the rains. Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Bipasha Basu were some of the celebrities who took to Instagram to share posts highlighting problems faced by the them as well as other Mumbaikars.

Actor Bipasha Basu on her Instagram story posted a clip of waterlogged street in Mumbai. The clip was captured from inside the car and the Dhoom actress wrote, "Mumbai Becomes Venice #mumbaimonsoon".

Kunal Kemmu also took to Instagram to share seven clips of Mumbai rain. The clips showed waterlogged street, traffic snarls and cloudy sky. In one of his clips he wrote, "Better option of travel today would have been a jet ski."

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen sharing the screen space in Coolie No. 1, shared the difficulties they were facing in doing their day-to-day activities on the sets as well.

Kajol too posted a clip on her Instagram story and wrote, "It's a rainy day, let's stay at home and watch the scary kind of day!"

Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Renuka Shahane too urged Mumbaikaras to stay indoors to avoid getting caught in the heavy rains that has hit the city. Taking to her Facebook, she shared a picture of her car after it got submerged, leaving her with no option but to wade through knee-deep water.

In her Facebook post, Shahane wrote, “Safely reached home. Enthu cutlet me and Rasika Deodhar trying to reach work wading in knee deep water. My poor car is totally submerged under water now #mumbairains. Mumbaikars stay safe. Don’t venture out of your homes unless necessary. Their was chaos with school children stuck in school vans and cars overheating and catching fire. Truly terrifying!!!”

She also posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, "#MumbaiSpirit in #MumbaiRains Helping each other in times of distress #Mumbaikars."

Mumbai on Thursday, September 5, is expected to witness more rains. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai. All schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut as a precautionary measure. Several trains and flights have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.