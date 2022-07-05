Mumbai Rains Has Malaika Arora Getting Romantic, Shares Unseen Videos With Arjun Kapoor From Paris

The Mumbai rains are bringing out Malaika Arora’s romantic side and we’re all for it! The television personality on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video collage with Arjun Kapoor from their recent trip to Paris. For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun were in the fashion capital of the world to ring in Arjun’s birthday. The couple had been sharing glimpses of their trip on Instagram.

Now, Malaika has given us a better look at their trip. She revealed that the couple had a ball during their trip. Their trip included a lot of mouth-watering meals, Malaika feeding Arjun some cake, visiting some of Paris’ iconic places — including the Eiffel Tower and shopping! Malaika also shared a video in which staff members and guests of a restaurant the couple visited wished Arjun on his birthday.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I ❤️ paris @arjunkapoor.” Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. “Waah waah,” he wrote.

Over the weekend, Arjun also shared a series of pictures from the trip. From yummy brunch to mesmerizing view of Eiffel Tower and romantic pictures with his lady love, Arjun picked the best shots from his gallery and shared them with his Insta family. “When in Paris… #throwback #takemebacktoparis,” he captioned the pictures.

Malaika and Arjun have been busy with their respective work commitments since they returned. The actor recently launched the trailer of his upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns. Arjun stars in the movie alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to a 2014 movie of the same title. Interestingly, the film is reported to continue up from where it left off eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made headlines for sporting a gorgeous golden outfit. The pictures deservingly went viral.

