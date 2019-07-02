Mumbai Rains: Sonam Kapoor Asks if Airport is Open, Rakul Preet Singh Replies She's Stranded

The monsoon downpour in Mumbai has brought daily life to almost a halt, giving everyone a tough time in the city. While the general public is suffering the most, film stars are no less affected by the rains. While Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor had to inquire on Twitter whether the Mumbai airport is open, actress Rakul Preet informed she was left stranded at the airport.

Sonam, who divides time between Mumbai and London, took to Twitter to inquire about the status of flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai. Tagging the Mumbai Police and the BMC departments, Sonam asked, "Can anyone tell me if the airport is open?” Replying to her post, Mumbai Police wrote, "As per information received from Airport Manager, flights are landing & departing from the airport depending upon weather condition & R mostly delayed. Pls check status of your flight b4 starting for airport. Due to waterlogging, travel time to airport may take longer than usual."

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh's situation was even worse. Replying to Sonam, Rakul Preet wrote that she had been stuck at the airport since last night. She wrote, "No flights have taken off since last night... m stuck at the airport."

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

Highway actor Randeep Hooda also faced an unwanted situation as his flight, which was scheduled to land in Mumbai, was diverted to Nagpur. The actor was traveling with his uncles, and decided to visit Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Buffer Zone in Nagpur after he was forced to take a detour.

So the Hooda boys never made it Bombay..diversion to Nagpur so when in Nagpur one must head to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Buffer Zone..the trip to Bombay has become a trip to the greater Maharashtra region.look for the best in every situation #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/Ol5wsJzVHz — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 2, 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar, who decided to take a break and fly off to London with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, also returned home after the heavy rainfall. Taking to Twitter, Twinkle wrote, "The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode"

The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 2, 2019

