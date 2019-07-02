Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Mumbai Rains: Sonam Kapoor Asks if Airport is Open, Rakul Preet Singh Replies She's Stranded

The travel plans of a number of Bollywood celebs, including Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Twinkle Khanna have gone for a toss due to the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Rains: Sonam Kapoor Asks if Airport is Open, Rakul Preet Singh Replies She's Stranded
Images: Instagram
Loading...

The monsoon downpour in Mumbai has brought daily life to almost a halt, giving everyone a tough time in the city. While the general public is suffering the most, film stars are no less affected by the rains. While Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor had to inquire on Twitter whether the Mumbai airport is open, actress Rakul Preet informed she was left stranded at the airport.

Sonam, who divides time between Mumbai and London, took to Twitter to inquire about the status of flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai. Tagging the Mumbai Police and the BMC departments, Sonam asked, "Can anyone tell me if the airport is open?” Replying to her post, Mumbai Police wrote, "As per information received from Airport Manager, flights are landing & departing from the airport depending upon weather condition & R mostly delayed. Pls check status of your flight b4 starting for airport. Due to waterlogging, travel time to airport may take longer than usual."

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh's situation was even worse. Replying to Sonam, Rakul Preet wrote that she had been stuck at the airport since last night. She wrote, "No flights have taken off since last night... m stuck at the airport."

Highway actor Randeep Hooda also faced an unwanted situation as his flight, which was scheduled to land in Mumbai, was diverted to Nagpur. The actor was traveling with his uncles, and decided to visit Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Buffer Zone in Nagpur after he was forced to take a detour.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who decided to take a break and fly off to London with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, also returned home after the heavy rainfall. Taking to Twitter, Twinkle wrote, "The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram