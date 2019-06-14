Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty Join John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. It will go on floors next month and is likely to release in 2020.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty Join John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga
Mumbai Saga revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. It will go on floors next month and is likely to release in 2020.
Loading...

Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been roped in to star along side John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, to be directed by Sanjay Gupta, also features Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

After setting the Box office on fire with films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Zinda, Sanjay Gupta's last release was Kaabil which had Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam in the lead. However, Sanjay says that his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date.

Talking about his new film, Sanjay said in a statement, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. 'Mumbai Saga' is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series banner.

"'Mumbai Saga' is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table," Kumar said.

The gangster drama is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film traces the evolution of Mumbai from Bombay and the key events that transformed the story of India's fabled metropolis. Events like shutting down of mills and arrival of a high rise, the gang wars and murders like the Khatua Murder which became a turning point in the story of Mumbai, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity are said to be focal points of this gangster drama shooting of which will begin in July.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram