‘Mumbaikar’ Akshaya Naik Shares Her Funny Reaction To Experiencing Winter In Nashik

Akshaya Naik is a popular face in the Indian television industry. In addition to being a talented actress, she is also a skilled singer and dancer. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Ananya Sharma in Star Plus’s popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is presently a part of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. Apart from winning hearts with her performance in the Marathi show, Akshaya also leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her entertaining videos on social media.

Recently, the 27-year-old shared a funny video on Instagram, which is currently going viral. In the video, shot on the sets of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, Akshaya gave a glimpse of winter in Nashik. For those unaware, Nashik’s weather becomes extremely cold every year in winter. The temperatures reach close to 5 to 6 degrees. Currently, the shooting of the Marathi daily soap is underway in Nashik whereas Akshaya is a native of Mumbai, which is not as cold as Nashik.

In the video, she is seen getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. And, Akshaya shared her reaction to experiencing winter in Nashik as a “Mumbaikar.” While getting her makeup done, she is heard saying that “even the creams are cold.”

Sharing the rib-tickling clip on Instagram, the actress wrote, “When it is a 7 am shift and the temperature is 7 degrees as well. Welcome to Nashik!” Soon after her video surfaced on social media, hundreds of users flooded the comment section of her post with laughter emojis.

On the work front, Akshaya Naik is presently playing the lead character of Latika in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. The show focuses on common beauty stereotypes and discusses how women get discriminated against because of their physical appearance. The show is produced by Manava Naik under the banner of Strawberry Pictures, and it airs on Colors Marathi.

