Mumbai's Gada Electronics Pays Tribute to Taarak Mehta Fame Nattu Kaka

Ghanshyam Nayak, who entertained one and all while playing the character of Nattu Kaka in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), died on October 3. He was battling cancer and breathed his last at the age of 76. He is not in this world today, but he will always be remembered by his fans. He became a household name after essaying the role of Nattu Kaka in TMKOC. In the show, he had shared maximum scenes with Bagga (Tanmay Vekeria) as they worked together at Gada Electronics, owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

Nattu Kaka was shown as the manager of Jethalal’s Gada Electronics in the TV show. Interestingly, there is Gada Electronics in real life. too. It is located in Khar, Mumbai. According to media reports, the owner of this shop is Shekhar Gadiyar. Around 12 years ago, the TMKOC team used the shop, which was undergoing renovation, for shooting. Following the shoot, the shop was popularised as Jethalal’s Gada Electronics. Hence, Gadiyar did not change the shop’s name.

Many memories of Nattu Kaka are associated with this shop. He used to make people laugh along with Bagha here. Now, this shop is used for shooting. Recently, Gadiyar,

the owner of this shop, paid tribute to Nattu Kaka after his death. A picture of Nattu Kaka has been put in the chair he used.

Gadiyar has posted a video on Instagram, paying tribute to Nattu Kaka.

Only a few products are kept at the store when the shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens. The owner has reportedly said that his customers are “kind enough” to return if they happen to visit the shop during shoot hours, and thus he does not incur any losses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.