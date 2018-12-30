English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai's Magician Javed Khan wins India's Got Talent 8
After a tie with 100 Live Experience band, Mumbai based magician Javed khan was declared the winner of India's Got Talent 8.
Javed Khan wins India's Got Talent 8. Image: Twitter.
Mumbai-based magician Javed Khan has won the 8th season of India’s Got Talent 8. Javed was declared the winner of the show after an interesting tie with 100 Live Experience band. Both 100 Live Experience and Javed received equal scores from the judges, but the magician garnered more votes from the viewers to emerge the winner.
Besides Javed and 100 Live Experience band, Crazy Hoppers, Almas Khan and Rahul and Mukesh too made it to the grand finale. But Javed’s card trick during the finale amazed everyone. This is one of the rare instances when a magician has won a talent hunt show.
Along with the show winning trophy, Javed took home the sum of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Ertiga. He hails from Pathan Wadi in Malad, Mumbai. His father is an auto-rickshaw driver and his parents have gone through a lot of hardships to get him educated.
Javed is a mechanical engineer by profession, but he was always interested in performing magic tricks. He revealed, that after he came on India’s Got Talent, people who used to criticise him have started praising him and his mother is extremely proud of him.
Judged by Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar, IGT 8 began its journey of finding some of India's most talented on October 20. Amidst the competition and Bharti Singh's fabulous hosting skills, it's KJo's 'toodles' series on Instagram that were a big hit, garnering a total of 50 million views till the end of the season.
Did you hear the crowd cheering for #JavedKhan? What a moment! We wish him all the luck and wishes for an amazingly bright future ahead. #IGT8Finale pic.twitter.com/MhFgbct2fs— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018
