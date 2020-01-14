Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai's Traffic Far Better than Delhi, Says Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi was speaking at the launch of Road Safety Week Program hosted by the Maharashtra Police in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Mumbai's Traffic Far Better than Delhi, Says Arshad Warsi
Image: Instagram/ Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi feels Mumbai's traffic system is far better than other parts of the country.

"I feel it's necessary to generate awareness among people about road safety. I keep travelling all over India and I have seen what is the situation of traffic over there. I can say that Mumbai's traffic system is far better than other places of India but we are still very behind in terms of road safety," said Warsi, at the launch of Road Safety Week Program hosted by Maharashtra Police on Monday in Mumbai.

Warsi urged people to follows rules and regulation regarding road safety. "We still have to do a lot of things. I feel people who drive should think about pedestrians and they shouldn't be involved in lane-cutting because no matter how fast you drive there is only a difference of five to 10 minutes in your journey. I feel if we follow safety measures like wearing seat belts and (obeying) traffic signals, then we can have a smooth traffic system in the city. In fact, we would reach early to our desired destination," he said.

What advice did he have for people who don't wear helmets or use seat belts while driving? "I see this all the time and I have told people many times to follow rules and to wear helmets. I guess you have to keep trying, and you will see the difference slowly. I say this again that Mumbai's traffic is far better than Delhi, and it means we are ready to change ourselves for the better."

He added, "In Mumbai, you can still drive on the roads but there (Delhi) every other vehicle has been damaged in accidents. So, I hope more people understand that speeding or being irrational is not going to work. You have to be calm while driving. We have to just follow the laws. I feel traffic laws are perfectly fine and you will be safe and sound, and reach on time."

Arshad Warsi was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's directorial Pagalpanti along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela.

