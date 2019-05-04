Take the pledge to vote

'She is Fine and Healthy': Mumtaz's Daughter Rubbishes Social Media Death Hoax of Actress

Tanya Madhvani posted a video on Instagram, in which she assured fans of Mumtaz that the yesteryear actress is fit and fine.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Veteran actress Mumtaz is absolutely fine and she's currently spending time with her daughter Tanya Madhvani in London, contrary to rumours about her death that began circulating on social media late Friday evening.

Tanya posted a video on Instagram, in which she assured fans of Mumtaz that the yesteryear actress is fit and fine.

"Hi, this is just a post to say that my mother is fine. She is in London. Komal Nahta has started some rumours and do not listen to them. She's sending her love and kiss to you all," Tanya said in the clip and captioned it as: "So exhausting another rumour of my mother’s death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well! It’s all rubbish."



The rumours began doing the rounds after film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news of Mumtaz's demise on his official Twitter handle. However, he later deleted his tweet and issued an apology.

"Extremely sorry for posting news about Mumtaz ji’s demise. By God’s grace, she is hale and hearty. The incorrect news is gaining ground in the film trade. But to set the record straight, Mumtaz ji is absolutely fine," Komal tweeted.




Director Milap Zaveri also took to Twitter to dispell the rumours by posting that the actress is "alive and absolutely fine."




This is not the first time that Mumtaz has fallen prey to a death hoax. In April last year, Tanya had dismissed the rumours about her mother's ill-health in a video message.

