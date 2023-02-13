“Upar aaka niche Kaka”- This quote was synonymous with the first superstar of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a, Kaka. Rajesh made his acting debut with the film, Aakhri Khat, and with an unbroken record of 15 solo hits from 1969 to 1971, remained the undisputed king of Hindi cinema. The immensely talented actor shared a great rapport with all his leading ladies, but his pairing with actress Mumtaz was the loved the most. Before Mumtaz, Rajesh had a steady relationship with actress Anju Mahendroo for 10 years but broke up after that. In an exclusive interview with E times, Mumtaz revealed that she was shocked over their breakup and felt that Kaka shouldn’t have broken up with her.

According to Mumtaz, Anju left no stone unturned to look after Rajesh Khanna. She said that Anju truly cared for him and even looked after his meals with a lot of sophistication. The Aag Aur Toofan actress took a stroll down memory lane and recalled that Mayur (Mumtaz husband and businessman, Mayur Madhvani) and she used to visit Rajesh Khanna and have dinner and drinks with both of them (Anju and Rajesh).

Mumtaz told the portal that she couldn’t even dream that Rajesh and Anu would part ways. “How can you end a relationship with someone like her in just one day?” Mumtaz said. According to the Lafange actress, it was not right on Rajesh’s part to leave a partner like Anju in this manner. She opined that if people are not getting along with anybody, they need to call that person, sit down with him/her and inform them about their decision.

As stated in an interview with a leading portal, Mumtaz said that Rajesh went to marry a much younger Dimple Kapadia after parting ways with Anju. According to Mumtaz, Kaka was left bowled over by Dimple’s beauty and proposed to her. Dimple, who was one of the biggest fans of Rajesh was overwhelmed with emotions upon receiving this proposal and didn’t think twice before accepting it. She was just 16 at that time and tied the nuptial knot with Rajesh, who was 15 years older than her.

